It may have snowed a little earlier in the week—and indeed it may rain a little over the weekend—but with temperatures blazing past 70 degrees Thursday and Friday, it seems summer is just around the corner. That means gardening season is rapidly approaching. At Moss Garden Center on Wednesday, Ketchum resident Charlotte Kilborn helped welcome the warmer weather by watering some thirsty, vibrantly colored petunias.
