Moon over Carbonate, 2
Express photo by Roland Lane

Stargazers—not to mention some late-night skiers on Carbonate Mountain near Hailey—were greeted by bright nights last week in the wake of the Jan. 17 full moon. The first full moon on the new year is often called the "Wolf Moon," named for the howling it was once thought to inspire. Next up: the "Snow Moon," set to rise in full on Feb. 27.

