The Wood River Valley was settled in large part due to a mining boom that took place in the 1880s. Hundreds of miles of underground tunnels and shafts run through hillsides littered with mine tailings and historic construction debris.
A new website combines photos, anecdotes and mine resource data to explore and document the history that lies beneath our feet.
“I’ve been to around 50 mines throughout the area,” said Mine Spotter website founder Adam Driscoll. “With summer approaching I hope to visit quite a few more. I’ve accelerated my adventuring by heading to at least one mine a week.”
Driscoll is a software developer and triathlete. He grew up in the Milwaukee, Wisc., area and moved to Hailey in 2018 with his wife, Sarah Forzley.
“Like most people, Sarah doesn’t share my same enthusiasm for mines,” Driscoll said.
Yet he takes to the hills in Blaine County regularly with his dog, Austin, using data from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Mineral Resources Data System to locate mining claims. The data system is a collection of reports describing metallic and nonmetallic mineral resources throughout the world. Included are deposit name, location, commodity, deposit description, geologic characteristics, production, reserves, resources and references.
“There are hundreds of mining claims in the Wood River Valley,” Driscoll said. “Many of them are little more than tailing piles. You can pretty frequently see them from the valley floor up on the mountainsides. Some of the most significant mines, like the Minnie Moore Mine [in Bellevue], are visible from Highway 75.”
Driscoll’s website interacts with Google Maps and other mining resource websites to provide the location and history of each mine, including the resources derived at the mine and its owners.
“This provides me with the information on how to get there and what I’ll be looking for,” Driscoll said.
Mines can be dangerous, and therefore most shafts and tunnels have been capped. Warning signs are posted in many locations to help passersby avoid mishaps.
“I’ve had some interesting experiences visiting mines,” Driscoll said. “The one that really comes to mind is the Eureka Mine that is located down Bullion Gulch. It’s the only mine I’ve visited with a fully exposed mine shaft. It’s actually pretty dangerous.”
Driscoll said most mines in the area have been collapsed or sealed. He found the Eureka Mine to be especially deep.
“I didn’t even realize it was there until my dog, Austin, and I were standing on the edge of it looking down,” he said. “I dropped a rock down the shaft and never heard it land. Later, I found out the shaft goes 1,600 feet into the ground. I’ve taken some pictures inside the shaft with a GoPro on a wire. It’s mostly just a very deep, square hole in the ground.”
Driscoll said the mining boom didn’t last long.
“In 1893 there was a crash in silver prices, but some mines held on until the mid-1900s,” he said. “Most prospectors headed elsewhere with many moving north to the panhandle for gold.”
For more info go to minespotter.com.
(1) comment
They would tunnel in till the air was thin then blast a "vent" straight up. All the rubble would fall in leaving huge holes, straight down, to the center of the Earth, with no sign of excavation, tailings or disturbance (as a warning) around them.
