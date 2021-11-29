Men’s Second Chance Living--a nonprofit that provides safe, affordable housing for men in early recovery from substance abuse disorders--will host its Chance to Change Holiday Raffle Fundraiser from Dec. 1-18.
The Chance for Change raffle winner will receive a $10,000 gift certificate to be used at Jensen Stern jewelry store in Ketchum. A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold. The raffle is one of MSCL’s annual fundraisers.
Founded in 2018, the sober living home in Hailey accommodates eight men. The nonprofit’s programs address the underlying needs of recoverees, providing access to medical and behavioral health care, nutrition assistance, financial education, matched savings accounts, and funding for education.
“We strive to offer programs of excellence in which men living with addiction are afforded the best chance to heal, change, and improve their lives,” said MSCL Founder and Executive Director Sonya Wilander. “Thanks to Jensen Stern’s generous participation, the funds raised will directly support our work to help residents maintain sobriety and stay on track to achieve their life goals."
She noted that the holiday season can be especially difficult to navigate for some residents and is one reason the MSCL sober house opted to hold a campaign during the first part of December.
The drawing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at Jensen Stern on 351 Leadville Avenue in Ketchum. The winner does not need to be present. The gift certificate is valid for one year and not redeemable for cash.
Tickets are $100 each, or 3 for $250. They can be purchased beginning Dec. 1 on the Mens Second Chance Living website.
Ticket sales will end on Dec. 18 online at noon and will be available for purchase in person before the drawing from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
“Spouses and partners are encouraged to purchase tickets for their loved ones,” Wilander said.
For details go to msclhouse.org (select the "Enter To Win" button) or call (208)481-0182 or email to sonya@msclhouse.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In