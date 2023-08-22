The nonprofit Men’s Second Chance Living and The Community Library are partnering to present “A Life in Recovery,” a talk by Benjamin Seymour, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the library in Ketcuhm.
Seymour has more than 23 years of experience in behavioral health care and is a nationally recognized interventionist, consultant, counselor, author and public speaker. He has served as the founder and CEO of several health care companies in the U.S. and is well versed in working with health care organizations in a consultative capacity.
Seymour is an adjunct professor at the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine in Meridian and specializes in working with impaired physicians, executives, nurses, attorneys and other professionals.
