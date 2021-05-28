After a year off due to COVID-19, Hailey’s Memorial Day ceremony will be held Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m., at the Hailey Cemetery.
This year’s ceremony will include a flyover by four A-10 fighter planes from the 124th Fighter Wing out of Gowen Field in Boise at 11:10 a.m.
Honoring fallen soldiers from every branch of the military, the Memorial Day ceremony has been a notable event in Hailey since the 1880s. In 2001, Ray Grosvenor revived the importance of the day to the community. In 2003, the Springer family took on the position of creating a yearly tribute to fallen soldiers and veterans. The Hailey Cemetery District has continued the occasion and is hosting the ceremony this year.
Today, May 28, the district will decorate over 420 veterans’ graves with flags and carnations. Volunteers are welcome to come and help, the district stated.
During the May 31 event, a memorial wreath will be placed on the Blaine County Veterans monument in the cemetery and individual flags from each of the armed services will be displayed from dawn to dusk.
Chaplain John Martinez will say a memorial prayer and bagpiper Bryan Whipple of the Boise Highlanders will play “Amazing Grace.”
There will be seating for 100. Masks are suggested, and safety distancing measures are being observed. The cemetery will be open to folks who would rather drive through to offer their remembrance. “Carry the load” flags will be available to place at the Veterans Memorial.
Volunteers, veterans and ceremony attendees are welcome to an “appreciation lunch” provided by Mahoney’s Bar and Grill immediately following the ceremony.
For more information call 208-720-7395.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In