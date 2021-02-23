The Locally Grown Food Guide’s Meet Your Farmer spring webinar series begins Wednesday, Feb. 24, with a lunchtime talk about Community Supported Agriculture programs, or CSAs. These programs provide seasonal produce from local and regional producers to those who buy into the program prior to the growing season.
Attendees will get a preview of local growers’ planting schedules for the upcoming farming season.
Amy Mattias, program director of Sun Valley Institute for Resilience, said the webinar series will highlight farmers who are integral to the local economy and ecosystem.
“These producers are instituting regenerative practices, creating local jobs, and making decisions that restore our regional environment,” Mattias said. “They are a driver of our economy and our resilience. We are thrilled to be supporting them and connecting them to regional eaters.”
All Meet Your Farmer webinars will be hosted during the lunch hour, noon to 1 p.m., on the last Wednesday of each month. Upcoming topics are All About Small Grains (March 31), All About Eggs, Meat & Dairy (April 28), All About the Locally Grown Guide (May 26), and All About the Wood River Farmers’ Market (June 30). To register for All About CSAs and the entire Meet Your Farmer series, go to localfoodalliance.org/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In