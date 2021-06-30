Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club organizers are excited by the return of three rodeo ambassadors who will be royalty for Hailey’s 73rd annual Days of the Old West Rodeo from Friday through Sunday, July 2-4.
Beginning three years ago, rodeo ambassadors replaced contestants for the traditional Miss Days of the Old West royalty contest. They assumed similar responsibilities that queen contestants tackled in the past at the Hailey holiday event.
Madison Randall, Elizabeth Bearden and Ketchum resident Dana Kriesien will bring color, cheer, personality and pizzazz to the three-day rodeo.
“I think it’s a great honor for them,” Sawtooth Rangers Treasurer Julie Flolo said. “We have one local queen. We missed the opportunity to have the rodeo since last year, so she’s excited to be out there in front of the fans.”
Here is an introduction to the Old West rodeo ambassadors who will become well known during the July 2-4 Independence Day celebration.
Madison Randall
Senior Ambassador
Madison Randall is the 25-year-old daughter of Bryan and Tracy Randall of Kuna. Madison is proud to be representing Hailey Days of the Old West as the senior ambassador. Randall is a small-business owner of a Western consignment shop called Knot Brand New in Caldwell. She spends her free time showing horses and helping local 4H clubs. Randall has shown English and Western pleasure. Randall spent seven years training with a 1984 Olympic equine alternate team member learning how to show jump and ride dressage. She has since moved on to showing with the National Reined Cow Horse Association showing quarter horses. People are invited to come out to the Days of the Old West Rodeo and enjoy it with family and friends while cheering on the contestants and stock.
Elizabeth Bearden
Junior Ambassador
Elizabeth Bearden is the 19-year-old daughter of Taft and Kimberly Bearden from Grand View. She is currently serving as one of the Hailey Days of the Old West Teen Ambassadors. Elizabeth is a sophomore at the University of Idaho studying agriculture education on an Army ROTC scholarship. She competed through Idaho’s 5th District High School rodeo in reined cow horse, breakaway, team roping, barrel racing, poles and the queen contest. Bearden said she looks forward to cheering on all of Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo competitors over the Fourth of July after a long hard year for everyone!
Dana Kriesien
PeeWee Ambassador
Dana Kriesien is the 16-year-old daughter of Jennifer Dye and Brian Kriesien from Ketchum. She said she is proud to be representing her hometown rodeo as a Hailey Days of the Old West Teen Ambassador. This fall, Kriesien will be a senior at Wood River High School. Besides competing in 5th District Rodeo, she also competes in swimming, basketball and golf. This past year, Kriesien was crowned the 5th District 1st Attendant Queen and is excited to be representing her district. She said she is beyond excited to be a part of the rodeo this year and wishes the best of luck to all the talented athletes competing!
