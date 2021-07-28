Tour de Force
EXPRESSROLANDLANE

The Sun Valley Tour de Force brought scores of sportscars to Ketchum over the weekend for an automotive showcase, followed by a full-throttle flight up state Highway 75 near Phantom Hill. This Porsche 911 GT3 clocked a clean run, but all the supercars were left looking up at a classic: A 1965 Shelby Cobra logged the fastest speed, organizers said, topping out at 223.21 mph.

