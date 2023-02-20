Wood River Community YMCA (copy)
Express photo by Willy Cook

The Wood River Community YMCA in Ketchum begins its eighth year of “Make-A-Splash” free swim lessons for second graders this week. The program runs 12-1 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.

About 25 kids and 15-20 volunteer teachers are expected to meet at the YMCA pool this week.

The national program was implemented locally after YMCA staff learned that Idaho ranked sixth nationally in drowning deaths per capita, according to federal data. It is the only landlocked state in the top ten.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments