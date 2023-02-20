The Wood River Community YMCA in Ketchum begins its eighth year of “Make-A-Splash” free swim lessons for second graders this week. The program runs 12-1 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.
About 25 kids and 15-20 volunteer teachers are expected to meet at the YMCA pool this week.
The national program was implemented locally after YMCA staff learned that Idaho ranked sixth nationally in drowning deaths per capita, according to federal data. It is the only landlocked state in the top ten.
“Drowning is an under-publicized and tragic problem in Idaho. It is also preventable,” said YMCA Aquatics Director Margaret Kraft. “We have a solution—the solution is swimming lessons. And the Wood River Community YMCA’s Make-A-Splash program is making a difference.”
Kraft said the YMCA had 400 kids of all ages come for swim lesson last year. Since the Make-A-Splash program’s inception, more 2,500 Blaine County children have graduated from it and are growing up “healthy and water-safe,” Kraft said.
“Fewer than one child in thirty leaves the program without passing a water survival skills test, and those that don’t are offered free follow-up lessons at the Y,” Kraft said.
Kraft said statistics show that if a child doesn’t learn to swim by 9 years old they are highly unlikely to ever learn to swim. Furthermore, 79% of children in households with incomes less than $50,000 have little-to-no swimming ability.
“We introduced Make-A-Splash, a free program that is committed to teach every second-grade child in Blaine County to swim,”’ Kraft said. “Traditional drowning prevention initiatives seek to save lives by putting up physical barriers between children and the water, such as fencing around pools and secure pool covers. The Y’s Make-a-Splash initiative proves that the best defense against drowning is empowering children with the life-saving skill of learning how to swim and teaching them how to be safer around the water."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In