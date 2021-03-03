Moon
Express photo by Roland Lane

The moon was late to bed on Tuesday morning, easing behind Hailey’s Carbonate Mountain. With spring on the horizon, daylight hours are expanding, meaning earlier sunrises and later sunsets. Temperatures are keeping up in kind, with the Hailey forecast predicting highs around 47 degrees for the rest of the week and only a light peppering of snow possible in the coming days.

