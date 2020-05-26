More than three dozen sewing machines in the Wood River Valley have been buzzing along since March to crank out more than 2,000 face masks being used to protect people in Blaine County from transmission of COVID-19.
The Community MasquerAID project was envisioned by valley residents Barbara Knowles and Bill Amaya, with financial support from Rotary Clubs of Hailey and Ketchum and additional contributions from local businesses.
“As more than 1,000 masks were stitched and distributed, volunteers were eager to increase capacity and funding for this gift of masks to those in greatest need,” MasquerAID spokesman Winslow Brokaw said.
Brokaw said the group has donated almost 2,000 masks to local community members, including The Senior Connection, The Hunger Coalition, the Advocates, The Crisis Hotline, The Cove of Cascadia, restaurants, kids camps and the BCRD.
The project is headquartered in the Flourish Foundation office on Airport Way in Hailey. It supports a network of over 40 sewers who make masks at home. Dozens of high school volunteers cut the material.
Flourish Foundation co-founder Ryan Redman said about $11,500 in donations have been raised, allowing the group to hire several people without work to coordinate and support production for the next three months, and purchase materials.
Redman said a partnership with St. Lukes Center for Community Health will bring an expansion to the volunteer network and spread the word through social media.
“Increased outreach will bolster our capacity for production and allow us to meet the growing demand,” Redman said. “We currently have around 2,500 masks on order and that amount increases daily as people are going back to work and summer activities are beginning.”
All sewers and manufacturers are adhering to safety and sanitation guidelines provided by Providence Health during production, the Flourish Foundation states on its website.
“It is heartening to see a multi-generational community coming together to enact compassion and promote the health and safety of our community. Keeping a sense of purpose during this time is indispensable for our individual and collective well-being,” Redman said.
Brokaw said additional requests for masks have come from St. Lukes, Mountain Rides, restaurants and kids camps.
“Many community sectors are convening to make this project possible,” she said.
To find out more or donate go to flourishfoundation.org.
