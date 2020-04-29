Local student Skyler Jensen, 10, oversaw the Zinc Spur neighborhood Keep Your Distance Walk/Run on Sunday morning, April 26. Participants and pets who joined the fun run through the mid-valley neighborhood were urged to maintain a distance of 10 feet between one another, in observation of social distancing standards. Jensen organized the event as part of her Hemingway School Genius Project with help from her brother, Liam, 12, and her sister, Presley, 6. The Jensen siblings managed to raise more than $2,000 for the Hunger Coalition during the event.

