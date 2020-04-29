Local student Skyler Jensen, 10, oversaw the Zinc Spur neighborhood Keep Your Distance Walk/Run on Sunday morning, April 26. Participants and pets who joined the fun run through the mid-valley neighborhood were urged to maintain a distance of 10 feet between one another, in observation of social distancing standards. Jensen organized the event as part of her Hemingway School Genius Project with help from her brother, Liam, 12, and her sister, Presley, 6. The Jensen siblings managed to raise more than $2,000 for the Hunger Coalition during the event.
Breaking News
This chart will be updated as new numbers … Read more
Community Resource
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Current E-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Warm Springs Ranch sold
- Idaho governor rolls out plan to reopen economy
- The demon of the night
- Permitted burn turned wildfire in East Fork
- Rapid coronavirus testing arrives in Blaine County
- Infographic: Track the Outbreak in Blaine County
- Health District reports more detail on virus cases
- Coronavirus Roundup: Monday, April 27
- Idaho distributes federal COVID-19 unemployment payments
- Two brush fires reported on Highway 75
Images
Collections
Commented
- Construction to resume in Sun Valley on Monday (139)
- Blaine County approaches 400 COVID-19 cases (39)
- COVID-19 cases rise, as do rumors (37)
- PEG hotel goes back to square one (25)
- Sun Valley splinters from valley COVID-19 restrictions (25)
- Permitted burn turned wildfire in East Fork (24)
- Ketchum to continue COVID-19 restrictions, construction ban (22)
- Fox News seems intent on endangering its audience (22)
- St. Luke’s foundation given seven-figure check for COVID response (21)
- Hailey lifts emergency order, construction ban (21)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In