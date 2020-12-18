A charitable fund organized by the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum has donated nearly $26,000 to five Wood River Valley nonprofit organizations, supporting efforts to assist youths, seniors and the disabled.
The Limelight Ketchum Community Fund issued grants this month—totaling $25,938—to the Blaine County Senior Council, the I Have a Dream Foundation—Idaho, the Blaine County Education Foundation, the Flourish Foundation and the Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center. The donations follow a special, mid-year contribution of $15,000 made in May to the Blaine County Senior Council’s Meals on Wheels program, The Hunger Coalition, the Crisis Hotline and the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The donations last spring followed the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In these unprecedented times, it feels particularly rewarding to give back to our community,” said Tim Johnson, the hotel’s director of sales and a board member for the fund. “There are so many wonderful organizations throughout the Wood River Valley doing amazing work and providing an essential resource to many.”
The fund—established in 2016—is linked to the larger Idaho Community Foundation, with a focus on supporting community organizations in the Wood River Valley. It is financed by contributions from the Ketchum hotel’s operations, an optional paycheck-deduction program for employees, and an optional $1-per-night donation from guests, with 100 percent of all contributions directed to grants. Hotel employees fill the seats on the six-person board of directors.
The Blaine County Senior Council received $7,658. The organization works to enhance the lives of seniors through programs that cover nutrition, health and welfare, transportation, home and safety, leisure and education, intergenerational contact, and a volunteer and job corps. Its Meals on Wheels program in Blaine County serves 26,000 meals per year, a Limelight news release states, a figure that grew substantially after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The donation from the fund will support the Meals on Wheels program in Blaine County for a full month, the release states.
The I Have a Dream Foundation—Idaho received $5,000. The foundation provides academic, social and emotional support to low-income students, assisting them from elementary school through high school, with guaranteed tuition support for college or vocational training after graduation. The grant money will help to support and provide programs for homework assistance, credit recovery, life-skills classes and leadership, the Limelight stated.
The Blaine County Education Foundation—which provides support to all eight public schools in the Blaine County School District—received $3,000. Its mission is to focus community resources and raise funds to support students of the district by “promoting academic excellence, an equitable education and a healthy, sustainable student environment,” the release states. With class schedules reduced because of the pandemic and reading and math test scores dropping, the grant will support programs put in place for students to get extra help and tutoring from paraprofessionals in their schools, the Limelight stated.
The Flourish Foundation received $5,000. Flourish offers programs for youths that aim to promote personal well-being, positive social change and environmental stewardship. The grant will support the organization’s environmental stewardship retreats in central Idaho wilderness areas, which include backpacking, trail restoration, meditation and group reflection.
The Swiftsure Ranch Therapeutic Equestrian Center received $5,280. The center each year provides equestrian therapy to more than 300 participants with physical, mental and emotional disabilities, as well as mental-health issues. During the school day, groups from Blaine County schools go to the ranch near Bellevue “to build connections that provide strength, self-confidence and freedom and improve their social skills,” the Limelight stated. The grant will help fund a peer-to-peer support program for youths that emphasizes mental wellness through engaging in various activities. The program is a collaboration with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Applications for the next grant cycle will be opened in fall 2021. Interested organizations can email Hannah Berman at hberman@aspensnowmass.com for more information.
The Limelight Hotels group is owned by Aspen Skiing Co., of Colorado.
