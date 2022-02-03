Let The Games Begin!
Express photo by Willy Cook

In honor of the Olympic Games, the Footlight Dance Company performed their interpretation of winter sports at Hemingway STEAM School in Ketchum on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Fifteen dancers from Wood River High School performed ballet, modern, jazz, tap and hip hop dance techniques to represent the Olympic sports of ice figure skating, bobsledding, ice hockey, alpine skiing and snowboarding. The company is on a seven show circuit. “We are thrilled to be able to perform again live in the Blaine County schools,” Artistic Director Hilarie Neely said. Express photo by Willy Cook

