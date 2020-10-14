20-10-09 PB cleanup@.jpg
Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service—Sawtooth National Forest

Around 100 volunteers participated in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area’s fall cleanup in September and October, spending over 260 collective hours removing rock dams, rehabilitating campsites, disposing of human waste and destroying fire rings. Sixty-six bags of garbage were collected, according to the Sawtooth National Forest. The project—spearheaded by the National Forest Foundation, Idaho Conservation League, Sawtooth Society, and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association—aimed to address months of heavy traffic and littering in the SNRA, restoring the landscape to its pre-pandemic state.

