The Wood River Land Trust piloted the Wood River Valley's first-ever Christmas Bird Count on Thursday, Jan. 13, counting a total of 2,600 birds and 52 species in a 15-mile survey area.
The Land Trust partnered with local bird experts Brian Sturges and Poo Wright-Pulliam, plus 15 local bird enthusiasts during the survey, which started at the Boxcar Bend Preserve and extended south through Hailey into the new Simons/Bauer Preserve and Quigley Canyon.
Participants tallied birds at their home feeders and at several Land Trust preserves over the course of eight hours while taking note of weather conditions. The group then consolidated observations during a Zoom meeting and submitted data through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's eBird online database.
The top three birds sighted were house finches (334), black-capped chickadees (317) and black-billed magpies (316), according to a news release from the Land Trust.
The Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count tradition began on Christmas Day, 1900, when ornithologist Frank M. Chapman proposed a "bird census" as an alternative to the traditional Christmas Bird Hunt.
“Data collected by local Christmas Bird Counts are gathered together to give scientists a sense of the health, breeding status, and overall well-being of local bird populations," stated Hannah Meenach, community lands steward for the Land Trust. "The power of these kinds of citizen science programs really shows when combined with the thousands of other bird counts going on around the world."
The Land Trust also announced that it will partner with Boise State University on another citizen-science bird survey in the Wood River Valley this spring and summer.
"The data will be used along with restoration projects within the preserves to track future populations," the Land Trust stated.
Anyone interested in being a part of the project can sign up at volunteersignup.org/8QFYH.
