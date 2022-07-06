Fourth of July Weekend
Express photo by Roland Lane

Cowboy Shane Erickson competes in tie-down roping at Days of the Old West Rodeo over Fourth of July Weekend. Cole Eiguren won that buckle with a time of 8.7 seconds before a packed crowd at Hailey’s Rodeo Arena, taking home nearly $1,200 in the process. In all, the Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club’s annual event paid out tens of thousands of dollars to winners across nine disciplines. For full results, see Page 27. Express photo by Roland Lane

