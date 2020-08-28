The 44th Annual Killebrew-Thompson Memorial fundraiser worked around the COVID-19 pandemic to raise $925,000 for cancer research this summer.
The golf tournament did not take place all at once in Sun Valley as usual, but instead gathered 37 teams across 16 states for a virtual competition.
“Since people couldn’t come to Sun Valley for the tournament, we brought the tournament to them,” Executive Director Hannah Stauts said. “People across the country took to their home golf courses to take a swing at cancer.”
A total of 148 golfers participated between July 15 and Aug. 15, each playing 18-hole rounds at their local courses and submitting their scores virtually. A virtual auction livestreamed from the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum was attended by viewing parties in Wisconsin, Las Vegas, Denver, Nampa and the Wood River Valley.
The silent and live auction paddle-raisings brought in $445,000, the tournament announced. The event was emceed by Mark Johnson of KTVB in Boise, with the Remote Golf Tournament Awards Show hosted by ESPN’s Chris Berman from his home in Connecticut.
The event was produced by Ketchum-based Idarado Media, and succeeded thanks to many sponsors and new participants, tournament said in a press release. Ketchum’s Barry Peterson Jewelers custom designed a diamond butterfly ring that sold in the live auction for $40,000.
The Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament was started in 1976 by Hall of Fame baseball player and Idaho native Harmon Killebrew and Sen. Ralph Harding, in memory of Minnesota Twins shortstop Danny Thompson, who died of leukemia in 1973.
The Sun Valley event has gathered celebrities, political leaders and sponsors with the goal of finding a cure for leukemia and other cancers. The tournament is considered a leading fundraiser for its type of cancer research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In