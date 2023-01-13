Gary Hoffman returns from medical and cultural mission to Ukraine

{p class=”Bodycopy”}A church in Kyiv with destroyed Russian armor on display.{/p}

 Courtesy photo by Gary Hoffman

Local doctor and businessman Gary Hoffman traveled to the capital of Ukraine in October for a month-long trip to provide medical support and expertise while gathering material for a theatrical production about the Ukraine-Russia War.

Hoffman, a pediatrician by training, returned to Ketchum in November with lessons learned about the war-torn country—and new material for his play, which will be shown in New York City on Feb. 14-15.

“My work in Kyiv was entirely a self-guided operation,” Hoffman said. “I was not affiliated with any group prior to arriving, but, as I’ve seen before, doctors are welcome to help wherever the need is greatest.”

Gary Hoffman takes a break in central Kyiv.

