Local doctor and businessman Gary Hoffman traveled to the capital of Ukraine in October for a month-long trip to provide medical support and expertise while gathering material for a theatrical production about the Ukraine-Russia War.
Hoffman, a pediatrician by training, returned to Ketchum in November with lessons learned about the war-torn country—and new material for his play, which will be shown in New York City on Feb. 14-15.
“My work in Kyiv was entirely a self-guided operation,” Hoffman said. “I was not affiliated with any group prior to arriving, but, as I’ve seen before, doctors are welcome to help wherever the need is greatest.”
Hoffman, 80, served as a flight surgeon in the Vietnam War.
“In 1966 in Vietnam, we went out once a week into local villages on civic medical actions,” Hoffman said. “I assumed in every war zone there would be a shortage of medical practitioners.”
Hoffman and his wife Connie Hoffman, a nurse who did not make the trip, have traveled as medical volunteers to Rwanda, Bolivia, Cuba and Mongolia. In Kyiv, he found that many children had been evacuated, so there was less need than he expected.
“In Ukraine it was more difficult in many ways to help,” he said. “It was unfortunate that I hesitated to follow through on three unsolicited offers to go to the frontlines as a combat medic. I saw my extremely limited facility with the language as a potential hazard in a crisis not only for myself but for others whose lives I might endanger.”
Hoffman instead signed up for emergency disaster relief service at three hospitals, donated basic medical supplies and provided consultations and computer software support for printing services. He also started a medical library at one of the larger adult clinical hospitals.
“Forget helping the military, unless you go the front,” Hoffman said. “Without a Ukraine medical license, I could only do consulting at the civilian hospitals.”
Hoffman conducted adolescent counseling at a clinic for anxiety, PTSD, and general emotional support, a goal he said he had set from the beginning. He found enough kids who spoke English to get started.
“I had a handful of youngsters from 10 to 16, with various traumas,” Hoffman said. “They benefitted from having someone to talk to.”
Hoffman said his smart phone auto-translation application was so “primitive” and slow that it could only be used as a last resort.
Hoffman said he arrived in Kyiv after a 17-hour train ride from Warsaw.
“There were rocket strikes in the city, but I was not as worried as I had been in Vietnam. Most of the targets were on the outskirts of the city, power stations that were targeted by Russia. The city is the size of Chicago, and the subways and buses were still running.”
Hoffman said during air raid warnings each day people took shelter in subway tunnels and in an underground shopping mall.
“After months of these warnings, people had stopped running right away for cover,” he said.
Hoffman founded the local Royal Larkspur Players in Ketchum and has produced 40 local production of existing plays—mostly staged readings—over the past 25 years. Before leaving Ketchum, he started work on an original stage play of his own about the Ukraine-Russia War, based on the speeches of the presidents of each country, and with a supporting cast of fictional characters.
Hoffman continued work on the play while in Kyiv and attended several theater productions at the New Ukrainian Theater Upper Stage. He also attended the Ukraine Philharmonic and befriended its director.
“I saw a few plays and made donations to them,” Hoffman said. “The theaters were working to keep up the spirit of the people and continuing on as if the war wasn’t happening. Sometimes people even need a comedy during war.”
Hoffman said he provided “pop-up” English lessons wherever he went, making friends and spreading the message that America was behind the country in its conflict with Russia. He was interviewed by a local TV crew, explaining his mission to viewers.
“It felt useful to share these things,” he said. “One of my goals was to let people know ‘American is with you. You have our conviction that we will support you.’”
Hoffman said his now completed play, titled “The Two Swans: Vladimir/Volodymyr,” will be presented as a staged reading at the Triad Theater in New York City in February 2023. Ticket sales and donations from performances of the play are earmarked for Ukrainian refugee relief organizations.
Hoffman said he has a Ukrainian translator working on the script and will bring it back to Ukraine for a production when the war is over.
“Some of my experience in Ukraine has filtered into my play,” Hoffman said. “I met individuals there who spurred my creation of characters based loosely on them.” ￼
