As a precursor to Memorial Day Weekend, the Ketchum Fire Department in partnership with Higher Ground USA will be doing several activities today from 4-7 p.m. at the Saddle Road station.
The Piper Reed Memorial Workout starting at 4 p.m. followed by tours of the fire trucks, safety demonstrations as well as craft stations for kids, according to Kelly Eisenbarger of Higher Ground.
Reed, 34, of Ketchum, was an aspiring firefighter when she was killed in a car accident with her dog in 2019 after another vehicle crossed the center line on state Highway 75.
“Piper was a beloved Ketchum resident, and want to keep her memory alive," Eisenbarger said. "Memorial Day is becoming Memorial May, to include not only servicemen and women, but first responders."
Higher Ground USA, based in Hailey, is a recreational therapy program for veterans and first responders and children with disabilities.
At the end of the event, everyone will walk to the Ketchum Cemetery with partners from Carry the Load, a nonprofit organization started as a mission to restore the meaning of Memorial Day. Founded by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, Carry the Load works to bring all Americans together to participate in honoring our nation’s heroes every day.
The Ketchum Fire Station is located at 107 Saddle Road. For more information on Higher Ground, visit highergroundusa.org.
