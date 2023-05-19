Ketchum firehouse

A new Ketchum Fire Station was opened in 2021.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

As a precursor to Memorial Day Weekend, the Ketchum Fire Department in partnership with Higher Ground USA will be doing several activities today from 4-7 p.m. at the Saddle Road station.

The Piper Reed Memorial Workout starting at 4 p.m. followed by tours of the fire trucks, safety demonstrations as well as craft stations for kids, according to Kelly Eisenbarger of Higher Ground.

Reed, 34, of Ketchum, was an aspiring firefighter when she was killed in a car accident with her dog in 2019 after another vehicle crossed the center line on state Highway 75. 

