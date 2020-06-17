Three generations of the Studer family made the trip from Rupert to take advantage of last Saturday’s Free Fishing Day at Penny Lake. The annual event takes place on the second Saturday in June, courtesy of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Penny Lake, located just off Warm Springs Road west of Ketchum, is a prime spot to catch rainbow trout. The cooler weather from the weekend didn’t deter attendance, attracting fishermen from across Idaho and Utah.
