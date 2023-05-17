Keep prom and party on
Express photo by Roland Lane

Dylan Prabowo escorts Gemma Albro into Wood River High School's prom on Saturday night at Sun Valley Resort. Prabowo said he borrowed the Ford GT from his father's boss for the entrance, and clearly relished the ride. With prom in the books, the 2022-23 school year is on the home stretch. Wood River's Class of 2023 is scheduled to graduate on June 9. Express photographer captured the prom festivities over the weekend. To see more of his favorite shots, go to mtexpress.com/gallery.

