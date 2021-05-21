The hills are alive with wildflowers as a vernal combination of sunshine, rain and warm weather yielded bright, colorful blooms. Out Croy Canyon over last weekend, vibrantly purple wild lupine lit up the landscape. In light of all this blooming, the Sawtooth Botanical Garden is preparing for its annual Wildflower Walks, a series of free, gentle hikes exploring Idaho’s diverse indigenous wildflowers. Walks are held most Thursdays beginning May 27 through to the end of June. Visit sbgarden.org to learn more.
