Just Roll With It
Express photo by Roland Lane

While many riders in the Valley made fervent appeals to the snow gods on Friday, Hailey resident Hayden Mungall took advantage of the mild start to ski season with a Dec. 3 session at the Hailey skatepark. Weekend highs in the mid 50s gave snowboarders less to celebrate than their skateboarding counterparts—though that may change as we head toward next week. Until then, don’t jinx it. Express photo by Roland Lane

Load comments