Longtime Sun Valley ski instructor Juli Webb solidified a distinguished career with her induction into the Northwest Ski Museum and Hall of Fame last year, an honor given to only a handful of recipients each year. Her induction capped off a trailblazing career of breaking barriers and rewriting the rules on how women participate in the sport of skiing at Sun Valley.
Webb first found her love of skiing in the 1950s, after her father—an English pilot who served in World War II and was stationed in British Columbia—brought his parents from England to Washington to see the snow.
Webb’s family packed up the car and headed to Snoqualmie Pass where the then 13-year-old Juli saw a rather foreign sight.
“Myself, my brother, my dad and the grandparents headed to Snoqualmie Pass, and we saw these people skiing,” Webb said. “Nigel [Webb’s brother] and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, we can do that! Dad, can we come back and ski?’”
Webb’s father had learned to ski in the mountains of Switzerland prior to World War II and was familiar with the techniques of the sport at the time. He was an avid skier who frequented Seattle and Snoqualmie Pass Lodge, which he would eventually come to manage, Juli remembers.
“Lo and behold, the following weekend up we went and that was it—we just loved it,” Webb said. They joined the Seattle mountaineers, an Alpine club founded in 1906 as an outdoor recreation, education and conservation organization, “and that really got us going,” Webb said.
“We were sort of a ‘self-do-it’ family and my dad would take us up to the pass and showed us how to stop and go, and we went up and down again and again and my dad was pretty good at teaching us.”
After learning the fundamentals of skiing from her father, Webb took her next step when she saw a group of kids around her age competing in an Alpine ski race.
“I saw these kids racing and I said, ‘Dad, I want to get in that race,’ and he said, ‘OK.’ It was a PNSA [Pacific Northwest Ski Association] novice race. I went in and gave it a go as some of my friends were on Roosevelt High School’s ski team.
“We joined the program and I eventually got as far as qualifying for junior nationals.”
As the early 1960s approached, and Webb continued to hone her skills, the family would make routine trips to Sun Valley and volunteer to help pack the snow with the ski patrol in the days long before grooming runs was commonplace on Baldy and Dollar.
“We would volunteer with the patrol and some of the ski instructors and we would get in a big line, and we would pack with them around 10:30-11 a.m. and they would let us ski the rest of the day,” she said. “We really treasured this time, and we would meet the family at the bottom of the hill in our old VW van and have a snack.”
Sun Valley was the “end all” skiing experience for Webb. She said she was captivated with the quality of the snow, and the frequent blue-sky days that were a staple of Sun Valley skiing, even in the early days of the resort.
“We had never seen such a blue sky or dry snow, being from the Northwest,” she said. “That’s how it all came about, it was always something that our family could do together, and we really enjoyed that.”
Eventually, Webb’s family found their place at the Sun Valley Resort, when her two brothers became ski patrollers, and her sister joined the ski school. Webb followed her sister to the Sun Valley Ski School as an instructor under legendary Director Sigi Engl.
Naturally, Webb was up for the task of ski instruction—a job that she still does. According to Webb, she has served under six ski school directors—some of the people who not only made Sun Valley the skiing paradise it is today, but also revolutionized the sport of Alpine skiing.
When she started, Webb was one of just five female ski instructors for the school. As an instructor, she became fascinated by the annual torchlight run down Dollar Mountain, a Christmas staple at the resort. At the time, women were not permitted to participate, as the school—and the sport of skiing—had been traditionally dominated by men.
“Women were not allowed in the parade because they just never did,” she said. “It was a guys ski school because they were all guys. I said to some of the guys, ‘Can I get some help getting into the torchlight run?’ My friend Ron Brady said, ‘Well, you know they don’t let girls go.’”
“I’m doing it,” Webb said defiantly.
The male instructors obliged, and they made a wall around Webb, protecting her identity from the upper management of the parade who were older, more traditional, Austrian skiers.
“We huddled up and my fellow instructors told me, ‘Whatever you do, don’t talk or they will be able to hear your voice,’” she said. “I took my long pigtails and stuck them up into my hat to disguise myself. All I wanted to do was get onto the chair, and I scooted along and eventually got on without anyone noticing. Halfway up I said, ‘Yes!’ and eventually said to the other girls, ‘Don’t you want to go up in the torchlight parade?’
“Eventually when I made it up to the top, I ran into Sigi [Engl] and he said, ‘Juli? Is that your voice?’ I replied, ‘Hi Sigi, I’m going to take part in the parade,’ and he said, ‘Oh, well there is lots of Schnapps up here, it’s no good.’ I told him I didn’t drink anyway and went down with the rest of the instructors. He never got mad at me once.”
Such a small incident ended up changing the gender dynamics of the ski school.
Eventually as Webb corralled more women instructors to participate in the parade, it normalized their participation. Webb also began giving private lessons, which at the time was also taboo for women.
“We [female instructors] worked every day and never got to give private lessons,” she said. “I went up to Sigi and asked why we never got private lessons and he said that they always wanted men to teach the lessons. I told him that we can teach too, and eventually I got to give my first private lesson—and that’s how it all started.”
Webb had eventually found out that the male instructors had been making far more than the women were for the same instruction. Female instructors were also asked to watch the children throughout the day—a job that was unique to the women instructors, and one they were not paid for.
“This was before Title IX, unfortunately, but I went on to fight for equal pay, equal respect and promoting a positive daily attitude for the ladies of the ski school,” Webb said.
Even with all her accomplishments in breaking gender norms in skiing, Webb said her passion for instruction, her love of skiing and some great people that she was surrounded by truly fueled her illustrious career.
“It’s fun. It’s really fun, and you get addicted to it. It captivated me and became a passion of mine,” she said. “I get to be outside in the sunshine and the dry snow, and I love being with others, seeing them smile, seeing a snowflake come down for the first time—you look at the time and I have no regrets. It’s all about the people and there have been some fantastic people during my career.
“Enjoy every turn and every snowflake—it’s always Christmas in Sun Valley.” ￼
