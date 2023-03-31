Longtime Sun Valley ski instructor Juli Webb solidified a distinguished career with her induction into the Northwest Ski Museum and Hall of Fame last year, an honor given to only a handful of recipients each year. Her induction capped off a trailblazing career of breaking barriers and rewriting the rules on how women participate in the sport of skiing at Sun Valley.

Webb first found her love of skiing in the 1950s, after her father—an English pilot who served in World War II and was stationed in British Columbia—brought his parents from England to Washington to see the snow.

Webb’s family packed up the car and headed to Snoqualmie Pass where the then 13-year-old Juli saw a rather foreign sight.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments