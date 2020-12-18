Ketchum resident Nick Harman is filling in as a socially distanced Santa Claus this holiday season, speaking to children via PA system from within a blowup igloo bubble set along the city’s Main Street. On Thursday, Big Wood Preschool teacher Augusta Walker—Ms. Guta to her students—took her class to pay Father Christmas a visit. Harman as Santa will be in the igloo on Main Street in Ketchum every day until Christmas.
