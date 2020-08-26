For the first time since 1897 Jehovah’s Witnesses have canceled in-person conventions, due to COVID-19.
Instead, the faithful, including about 5,000 in Idaho, are turning to online options.
Hailey resident and Jehovah’s Witness Keb Anderson said he is grateful for the six-week virtual convention format, which runs through August.
“We can all be together and we can pause it and review and discuss it or just watch it again,” Anderson said. “A number of the older ones in our congregation have benefitted from being able to watch the whole program at home.”
Jehovah’s Witness spokesman Royce Porkert said the online program of conventions has been translated into over 500 languages, which may very well make this the most attended convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses to date. He said there is no registration or email sign-up required to watch the program.
Porkert said Jehovah’s Witnesses are considered Christian but are not considered Protestants and also differ from the Catholic faith.
“We do not believe in the Trinity, hellfire or the immortality of the human soul, which are typically standard teachings of Protestant faiths and the Catholic religion,” Porkert said. “We believe that there is one God, whose name is Jehovah, and that his son, Jesus Christ, is separate and not equal to his father. Additionally, we believe that the Holy Spirit is God’s active force which he uses to create all things and to accomplish his will.”
