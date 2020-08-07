20-08-07 PB community school@ C.jpg
Photo courtesy of Phil Huss

Ten Sun Valley Community School students embarked upon a four-day journey throughout the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness last month under the guidance of Upper School English teacher Phil Huss. When not fly fishing or scaling mountain peaks—such as the 11,263-foot White Cloud Peak 9, pictured here—students engaged in conversations on salmon decline, wolf depredation and wilderness policy. In total, the group tallied five mountain goats, three wolverines and hundreds of cutthroat trout. “Students truly felt the value of wilderness,” Huss said.

