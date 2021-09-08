The book Alan Pesky set out to write was not the one he finished. What started as a life-spanning memoir ended up focusing on the death of his son, a contemplation on loss and learning.
“I hope anyone who reads this book learns to love the child they have, not the child they want,” Pesky said.
“More to Life than More,” out Sept. 7, tells the story of Alan’s son, Lee, passing away at the age of 30 from a brain tumor in the 1990s. The Lee Pesky Learning Center (LPLC), a haven for diagnosis, remediation, counseling for those with different learning abilities, opened in his memory. When Lee came of age, there was no vocabulary to diagnose his learning disabilities. Alan often became frustrated with his son falling behind in school, something he grapples with in the book.
“Today, you’d be looking at a kid who is very smart, his brain just happened to be wired differently,” Pesky said.
While looking for someone to co-author the book, The Community Library’s Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson recommended local writer Claudia Aulum.
“I don’t think I could have found a better person to do it with,” Aulum said. “From day one, it was a relationship built on trust.”
Although Aulum did a lot of corporate writing throughout her career, she had never published a book. Pesky previously met with a ghostwriter recommended by the head of MacMillan Publishing and an Emmy Award-winning producer for public television, but they didn’t click. He and Aulum hit it off right away. While some memoirists try to hide their co-writers, Pesky wanted a partnership.
“If you’re going to write something, you really gotta feel like you can open up your heart and your mind to the person that you’re collaborating with,” Pesky said.
Sharing a New York background and the desire to go deep on an honest story, they made a deal. Over about three months, before the writing process began, Aulum interviewed people close to Pesky—family members, friends, colleagues—to get a sense of his story outside his own perception. Pesky, a self-proclaimed pack rat, provided letters and articles from years’ past.
“It was like archeology,” Aulum said.
Then, they organized all this information—their conversations, the interviews, research—into separate categories. For each category there was a narrative: “Alan’s childhood,” “When Lee got sick,” and so forth—seven different stories that covered seven different subjects.
“The narrative took a life of its own,” Aulum said. “Then we were able to balance it out as we went along ... It was a very organic process.”
Aulum would write. Pesky would edit. They would send it back and forth. They would argue. They would repeat.
“It seemed as we looked at it, the central theme—the hub of the wheel, really—was Alan and Lee’s relationship and the loss of Lee, which ultimately led to the founding of the LPLC,” Aulum said. “Everything kind of fed in or supported that in some way.”
The book follows a nonlinear format. They developed the story around Pesky’s most vivid memories, whether his first trip to Yankee Stadium or waiting on the Boise tarmac in the dark for an air ambulance to take his son to New York.
“Those really powerful moments became anchors in the book,” Aulum said.
From Lee being the last one on the soccer bench to a neurosurgeon telling Alan his son was going to die, reliving these events was difficult for Pesky at times, but ultimately worthwhile.
“There were painful things ... that I pushed to the back of my mind and then came out during the writing of the book,” Pesky said. “I feel very gratified that I was able to let them come out.”
One of the toughest things for Pesky was reading Aulum’s interview with Lee’s girlfriend. Reliving the romance, Alan saw a different side of his son over 20 years after the fact. Aulum went through her own transformation throughout writing the book.
“When I was pushing Alan on those questions, I was asking the same questions of myself,” Aulum said. “I don’t think you can push people to be honest without turning the mirror back on yourself. That’s one of the great benefits of writing a memoir, it’s almost like super-charged therapy. I would recommend it to anyone.”
Examining so much of Pesky’s parenting made him re-evaluate his own parents.
“I can honestly say I don’t ever remember having a conversation of any depth whatsoever in my life with my father,” Pesky said.
His father, a “high-class butcher,” worked six days a week, from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. By the time Pesky got home from school, his father was sound asleep.
“When it came time for me to make any decision in my life, I never sat down with my father and had a conversation,” Pesky said. “It made me very independent. I was successful. I lived a life that I achieved what I wanted to achieve.”
Pesky lived the American dream. Born into the Great Depression, he used to stick wads of gum on his bedpost to save them for the next day. But then, after the military, he went to graduate school at Dartmouth, joining the elite class. He eventually worked in New York for a substantial advertising firm. The sky was the limit. How could he not want more for his kids?
Now he knows he should have tried to understand why his son acted out instead of pressuring him to perform better in school and extracurriculars.
“Of course, we always want the best for our kids, but it gets a little confusing in between what we think is good for us and what is really good for our kids,” Aulum said.
This book made Aulum re-evaluate how she has treated people in her life, as well.
“I think back, and I cringe about the way I thought of classmates who just weren’t learning as quickly as I was or as easily as I was,” Aulum said.
This was one of the foundational building blocks for the LPLC.
“After Lee passed away, we started the Lee Pesky Learning Center,” Pesky said. “I’ve spent my entire last 26 years of my life making, with other people naturally, an enormous contribution to education in this state. That’s fulfillment.”
The final two chapters go deep into the development of the LPLC and the science of learning disabilities. While many books would present this material like a textbook, Pesky and Aulum were able to keep it engaging by relating it to Lee and how he would react to certain scenarios.
“If we ever had a banner, it would say ‘Every child who comes to the Lee Pesky Learning Center is the most important child that comes to the Lee Pesky Center,’” Pesky said. “Of course, if you fail with one child, you’re really failing. With all the successes we’ve had, we don’t want to fail with a child, because you’re failing with a life.”
Pesky and Aulum learned there is no one way to teach all students.
“People don’t look at education as people’s lives, but you can’t overstate the importance of giving every child that opportunity,” Aulum said. “Lee Pesky Learning Center is focused on the opportunity gap, not the achievement gap. What are we doing to give every child the opportunity to learn and to be a lifelong learner?”
Earlier this summer, LPLC hosted a program called Pathways to Learning. They raised money to have Spanish-speaking tutors teach 15 primarily Hispanic kids from the Wood River Valley area. Though they weren’t necessarily learning disabled, the students had fallen behind due to various circumstances and weren’t getting the necessary attention.
“It’s not the fault of the child, it’s the fault of the education system in our beautiful state,” Pesky said.
In recent years, Pesky befriended former Boise State University President Bob Kustra after Kustra lost his son to cancer, around the same age as Lee was when he passed. In 2018, when budgets were being slashed and teacher’s salaries were being frozen, they decided to do something. They created an award for inspirational teaching. Students graduating from BSU can nominate a teacher who inspired them to seek a career in education. The college then honors the winners at the graduation ceremony as well as giving money to them and their school.
“It’s one of the things in my life I’ve felt very, very good in life,” Pesky said. “I think teachers deserve so much more credit for the impact they have on what’s going on in this country.”’
Next, Aulum is writing on another collaborative project about addiction. She is also working on a personal family memoir. When asked if he had another book in him, Pesky laughed.
“I’m going to be 88 in three months,” he said. “I really feel full of life. This book was going to be the end, [but] there’s probably another chapter in my life somewhere. I don’t know what it is ... I’m looking forward to what 90 is going to be. And maybe even 100. I don’t know what the hell is out there.”
