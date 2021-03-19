Wednesday brought a green scene to Bellevue, where St. Patrick’s Day brought a celebration—and a sense of regularity—to Mahoney’s Bar and Grill. The restaurant went through 120 pounds of corned beef in one night, according to owner Shaun Mahoney, pictured here preparing a plate of the classic holiday dish. Nearby, Paddywagon played its take on Irish tunes. After a year living under pandemic conditions, “it felt good to get back to somewhat normal,” Mahoney said.

Load comments