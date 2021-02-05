Racers competing in the 48th annual Boulder Mountain Tour can do so any time between Monday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 7, at either 15- or 30-kilometer distances. They can keep track of and turn in their own times. Participants can ski anywhere, and many locations have set up courses in support of the Boulder. On Wednesday, Sebi Radl-Jones (front left), Mats Radl-Jones (front right), Travis Jones (back left) and Ivana Radlova (back right) practiced for the event on the Harriman Trail.

Load comments