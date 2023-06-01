Native Plant

Penstemon is a native plant to Idaho. With a variety of colors to choose from, they are lovely additions to the garden.

The Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society and The Hunger Coalition are partnering to offer an opportunity for the public to purchase Idaho native plants on Saturday, June 3.

Experts will be on hand to offer growing and landscaping advice.

The event will be held at The Hunger Coalition’s greenhouses at 110 Honeysuckle St. in Bellevue.

