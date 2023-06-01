The Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society and The Hunger Coalition are partnering to offer an opportunity for the public to purchase Idaho native plants on Saturday, June 3.
Experts will be on hand to offer growing and landscaping advice.
The event will be held at The Hunger Coalition’s greenhouses at 110 Honeysuckle St. in Bellevue.
Members of the Idaho Native Plant Society (INPS) will be allowed to purchase plants between 9-10 a.m. The sale then opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. An INPS membership can be purchased on site the day of the sale.
“We’ll have 40-50 plants of each species available in 4-inch and 1-gallon containers. Plants include blue flax, yellow monkey flower, scarlet globemallow, mountain hollyhock, hot rock penstemon, Rocky Mountain penstemon, and Venus penstemon,” said Hunger Coalition Food Production Supervisor Mindy Rider.
Drought tolerant non-natives such as Indian blanket flower and California poppy will also be available, Rider said.
The Hunger Coalition builds a healthy community through access to good food and addresses the root causes of food insecurity in collaboration with key partners. They have several programs such as their weekly food pantry and bloom mobile market. The mobile market along with their Food for Kids program, give access to fresh food in seven locations from Carey to Ketchum.
The Idaho Native Plant Society is a statewide non-profit organization dedicated to promoting interest in native plants and plant communities, and collecting and sharing information on all phases of the botany of native plants in Idaho.
“Idaho native plants are well adapted to our climate and a boon to native pollinators,” added Wood River Chapter President Kristin Fletcher. “Many look gorgeous while happily growing in dry conditions. Unfortunately, they’re often very difficult to find, but Mindy is an expert at growing them and has incorporated many natives and drought tolerant species at the Coalition’s campus. Now she’s helping to make Idaho natives more available to the public.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In