A big annual push for charitable giving begins this week. Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. It is designed to “bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits,” states a press release.
More than 650 nonprofits are signed up to participate in this year’s event, including many in the Wood River Valley. The Idaho Gives website allows donors to easily search for causes and organizations they’re passionate about. Nonprofit organizations benefit from the gathering of ideas and purposes presented by the annual campaign.
Many prizes are offered to charitable organizations who join Idaho Gives. Due to the increased need of support to the nonprofit sector because of COVID-19, the online giving period has been extended in 2021. Donations can be collected from April 29-May 6. For more info or to list a nonprofit organization, go to: idahogives.org.
