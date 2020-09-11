20-09-11 icicles C.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

Labor Day came and went, and the unofficial end of summer seems to be ushering in autumnal weather. Temperatures dipped into the 30s Tuesday night, leaving icicles on the fences along Sun Valley Road. Though the weekend forecast features highs around 80 degrees, current predictions put nightly lows more than 30 degrees less. Regular frosts may damage sensitive vegetation.

