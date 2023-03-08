Aria Miles, left, in bib 36, stares down the course at the 65th annual Kindercup on Dollar Mountain on Sunday, March 5. Scores of kids as young as 3 years old ran gates in the Papoose Club’s yearly celebration, organized by the nonprofit’s volunteers in partnership with Sun Valley Company and the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. Express photographer Roland Lane caught the action, and you can find a collection of his favorite shots online at www.mtexpress.com/gallery. Also, head over to www.papooseclub.org for full Kindercup results.

