Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg presented Bellevue-based food pantry The Hunger Coalition with a Governor’s Proclamation “recognizing their incredible hunger relief work.” When coronavirus hit Blaine County in March, demand for The Hunger Coalition’s services more than tripled. Now in October, food pantry demand is still more than double what it was last year. Hunger Coalition Executive Director Jeanne Liston accepted the honor. Idaho Gov. Brad Little declared October 2020 as Hunger Awareness Month in the state.
Hunger Coalition Honored
Willy Cook
