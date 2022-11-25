If you’d like to cut your own Christmas tree in the Wood River Valley, there are some things to know before getting started.
The U.S. Forest Service has guidelines that come with the required $10 permit that can make this holiday tradition rewarding.
“I try to cut a tree from a different place every year,” said Ketchum Ranger District Forester Nelson Mills.
While many prefer to buy a farmed tree at a roadside market, Mills said cutting your own tree will do the forest a favor by helping to reduce “ladder fuels” of low growth that can contribute to runaway wildfires.
“We see this as contributing to forest health,” Mills said.
The Forest Service provides a map of collection areas throughout the Wood River Valley and in the Sawtooth Basin. It is available for pickup when getting a cutting permit from one of several locations, from Bellevue to Stanley. Only one tree is permitted per family or organization.
Only three tree species up to 20 feet in height are available for cutting. These are lodgepole pine, subalpine fir and Douglas-fir. Tree cutters must avoid Engelmann spruce, ponderosa pine and the five needled whitebark pine, which provides seeds for the Clark’s nutcracker bird.
Mills said it can be tricky distinguishing between fir and spruce trees.
“Just remember, friendly fir, spiky spruce,” Mills said. “If you brush your hand across the top of the needles on a fir tree, they will be smooth. Spruce trees are spiky.”
Regulations for tree cutting include a prohibition on cutting within 200 feet of campgrounds, organization camps, summer home areas and other facilities. They must be cut at least 150 feet from lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands on the Ketchum Ranger District and Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
No “tree topping” is allowed. Stumps must be left no more than four inches from ground level, so, in addition to a saw, bring a shovel to get down beneath the snow. Be sure to bring along your maps and permit, and remember, your Forest Service “tree tag” must be displayed visibly while transporting your tree back home.
Mills said cutting your tree before Dec. 1 will be easiest because that is when many Forest Service roads are closed. Keeping it beside your house in the shade will keep it from drying out. When it comes time to mount and decorate your tree, there is a little secret to extending its longevity in your home through the holidays.
“Aspirin in the water,” said Mills. “This medicine is derived from willow trees and a few tablets in the tree stand water can bring your tree alive, and in some cases even grow a little.”
Trees come in many shapes and sizes, from tall and branchy to squat and bundled. Half the fun is in the search for the perfect one. Mills said there can also be practical concerns.
“I always try to cut a subalpine fir. Because the needles grow up vertically, so it’s easy to hang an ornament on them.”
