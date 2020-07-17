From back to front, Mason and Cooper Cambier and Daniella and Emmy Praeger learned some gardening basics at the Sawtooth Botanical Gardens’ Discovery Club Wednesday morning. The aim of the club is instill knowledge and passion about gardening, according to group leader Pamela Ridgway. This week, the kids dug up some fresh radishes and rinsed them off in the fountain. Discovery Club meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Breaking News
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Blaine braces for second wave
- The Roundup: Monday, July 13
- The Roundup: Wednesday, July 15
- Helicopter pilot denies harassing trail crew
- Blaine County faces severe drought conditions
- The Roundup: Tuesday, July 14
- Sawtooth National Recreation Area requires bear-proof food storage
- The Roundup: Thursday, July 16
- Pandemic brings scarcity for local retailers
- Ketchum man to face jury trial in wire fraud case
Images
Commented
- Hailey to require masks (83)
- Sheriff declines Ketchum’s invite for public discussion on police practices (47)
- Local officials consider mask requirement (46)
- Ketchum faces lawsuit over Fourth Street closure (41)
- Hailey makes masks mandatory (37)
- BCSD prepares for fall as governor pushes to open schools (29)
- Hailey addresses police practices (28)
- Ketchum passes mask mandate (24)
- Way to go, Hailey (23)
- Housing is Ketchum’s version of ‘Groundhog Day’ (21)
Community Resource
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In