20-07-17 Botanical Gardens 2-featured.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

From back to front, Mason and Cooper Cambier and Daniella and Emmy Praeger learned some gardening basics at the Sawtooth Botanical Gardens’ Discovery Club Wednesday morning. The aim of the club is instill knowledge and passion about gardening, according to group leader Pamela Ridgway. This week, the kids dug up some fresh radishes and rinsed them off in the fountain. Discovery Club meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

