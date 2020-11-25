The Hospice & Palliative Care of the Wood River Valley’s annual Memorial Tree Ceremony will take place in Ketchum on Monday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m. The fundraiser, held in honor of deceased family members and friends, has been held each holiday season for nearly 40 years. This year, it will be a virtual and livestreamed event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization invites the community to share the spirit of the holiday season by joining with others in illuminating its memorial tree, “a tree that glows in a special way among the many in our community,” the organization stated in a press release.
A donation of $10 or more will light a bulb in memory of a special person, “a bulb that will shine with warmth, love and caring.” The loved one’s name will be inscribed in the Hospice Memory Book for 2020 and their name will be read when the Hospice dedicates the tree to “those who will always be eternal lights in our lives, in our hearts and in our memories.”
Hospice Executive Director Lisa Wild said she hopes the virtual ceremony will provide an opportunity for the bereaved to recognize their grief together as so many have not been able to see family members during the pandemic.
“I hope this is a way to collectively participate,” Wild said. “It doesn’t have to be people who have passed away in our community. They can participate for someone who has lived somewhere else also.”
About 400 names are usually read during the ceremony. The Memory Book of names will also be accessible on the Hospice website.
“The Hospice does not charge patients and their families for hospice services,” Hospice board Chairman Al Stevenson said. “We are continuing to provide care in person and virtually during these difficult times. We rely completely on annual donations to support these compassionate hospice services.”
The dedication ceremony will take place at a big spruce tree in Ketchum. The location is undisclosed because this year the service will be closed to the public. Attendees will be able to watch the event in real time as well as after the fact through a link on the Hospice website. To learn more, make a donation or attend the virtual ceremony, go to hpcwrv.org.
