21-09-29 Wood River Football Homecoming 19 Roland.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Wood River High School seniors Meg Keating, center, and Juan Reyes, left, headlined the Homecoming Court in Hailey on Friday night, where they were honored as Supreme Royalty 2021. Teacher Anna Edwards presented the tiara while Nicholas Fehr applauded the award. Keating and Reyes were two of the ten students crowned Homecoming Royalty during halftime of the football game at Phil Homer Field: Grace Rushton and Andrew Emerson won for the freshman class; Bella Parke and Cooper Fife for the sophomores; Jasmine Santacruz and Nate Dabney for the juniors; and Yohenny Giron and Devan Perez for the seniors.

