The nonprofit Men’s Second Chance Living sober house in Hailey is selling raffle tickets for its holiday “Chance to Change” campaign, which began on Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 18 at midnight.
The raffle winner will receive a $10,000 gift certificate to be used at Jensen Stern jewelry store in Ketchum. A maximum of 500 tickets will be sold.
“Thanks to Jensen Stern’s generous participation, the funds raised will directly support our work to help residents maintain sobriety and stay on track to achieve their life goals,” said Sonya Wilander, the MSCL House founder and Executive Director. “Spouses and partners are encouraged to purchase tickets for their loved ones.”
Tickets are $100 each, or three for $250. Tickets can be purchased at www.msclhouse.org (select the “enter to win” button) or by calling 847-226-9774 or e-mailing info@msclhouse.org.
Wilander noted that the holiday season can be especially difficult to navigate for some residents and is one reason MSCL House opted to hold a campaign during the month of December. COVID-19-related issues have also been a challenge for the residents this year, Wilander said.
MSCL House was founded in 2018 by Wilander, who, after five years as coordinator for the Blaine County Drug Court program, saw a need in the Wood River Valley for resources for men who are recovering from addiction.
The nonprofit’s mission is to “help men living with addiction succeed in their recovery and achieve sustained sobriety by providing them with safe, affordable sober housing and support services while serving their needs and treating them with respect, compassion and a belief in the value of each individual,” the organization said in a statement.
Thank you Tony for a lovely article on MSCL House. The Board, the residents and myself are so grateful to you and our community for their continued support of our organization. We are blessed to live in such an amazing community.
