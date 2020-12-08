The Sun Valley Board of Realtors last year provided free holiday baskets to 225 local families in need, including more than 500 children.
“This year we expect to see two to three times more families and young children in need of our assistance,” said Brandee Smith, executive director of Sun Valley Realtors Give, the charitable foundation of the Sun Valley Board of Realtors.
“The program will look much different this year, but local families will still receive the resources they need to celebrate,” Smith said. “Our focus is to make sure every family or individual in need receives our assistance safely.”
The Sun Valley Board of Realtors took over the Holiday Baskets program in 2004. The program has for over 30 years helped take some of the financial pressure off of families and children during the holiday season by providing them ingredients for a Christmas meal, warm clothing, toys, shoes, toothbrushes and books for the kids.
“Hundreds of hours are dedicated each year to making the program a reality for the hundreds of Blaine County families that rely on assistance during difficult times,” Smith said. “So far this year 1,950 people have applied for Holiday Baskets, and 967 of them are children. Sun Valley Realtors Give expects more people to sign up.”
Holiday Baskets recipients will be receiving Atkinsons gift cards to purchase food and visa gift cards to purchase gifts for their children via a drive-up location.
To make donation, go to sunvalleyrealtors.org/holidaybaskets.
