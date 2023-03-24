Friends of Joe Fos—who played piano for guests at Sun Valley Resort for more than four decades—offer their support Wednesday during a fundraiser at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum held to help the longtime Wood River Valley resident pay for ongoing medical bills. Fos was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Though he continued to work until recently, he has faced financial difficulties in continuing to pay his medical bills, despite depleting his personal bank accounts, friends said. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe supporting Fos had raised more than $14,000. 

23-03-24 joe foss 3.jpg
