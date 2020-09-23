The Blaine County Historical Museum in Hailey is celebrating the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed women’s right to vote.
This weekend, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27, the museum will display a new exhibit showcasing artifacts from its own collection connected to women’s suffrage alongside a traveling poster display produced by the Smithsonian. The posters detail the history of the suffrage movement in the United States and celebrate the monumental 100th anniversary milestone.
The Blaine County Historical Museum is at 218 N. Main St. in Hailey. Visitors can stop by any time between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday to explore the new exhibit. Visit bchistoricalmuseum.org for more information.
