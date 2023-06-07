Of the four women who will be inducted into the Blaine County Heritage Court this year, the common theme is "showing up." They all have their different interests and backgrounds, which led them to the Wood River Valley, but each has given her time and more to many local organizations to make them successes.

Each year the Heritage Court Committee for the Blaine County Historical Museum asks civic and cultural organizations in each town of the county to name a local woman to the Court for special recognition for her contribution to the history and heritage of the Wood River Valley.

Geegee Lowe, Peggy Dean, Becky Payne and Carol Eittreim will be honored at the 20th annual Gala Coronation Ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus in Hailey.

23-06-07-heritage-court-geegee-lowe-roland.jpg
23-06-07-heritage-court-peggy-dean-roland-4.jpg
23-06-07-heritage-court-becky-payne-roland.jpg

Carey resident Becky Payne. Heritage Court.
23-06-07-heritage-court-carol-eittreim-roland-6.jpg

