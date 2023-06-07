Of the four women who will be inducted into the Blaine County Heritage Court this year, the common theme is "showing up." They all have their different interests and backgrounds, which led them to the Wood River Valley, but each has given her time and more to many local organizations to make them successes.
Each year the Heritage Court Committee for the Blaine County Historical Museum asks civic and cultural organizations in each town of the county to name a local woman to the Court for special recognition for her contribution to the history and heritage of the Wood River Valley.
Geegee Lowe, Peggy Dean, Becky Payne and Carol Eittreim will be honored at the 20th annual Gala Coronation Ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus in Hailey.
Former Idaho State Representative Wendy Jacquet will serve as master of ceremonies. Hailey's Mayor Martha Burke will be introducing the ladies at the ceremony. There will be musical and dance entertainment featuring presentations by Footlight Dance and a string trio ensemble, among others.
A special honoring of the ladies will commence with flowers, tiaras and sashes. A reception will follow.
In addition, the four ladies will be featured in the Fourth of July Parade in Hailey, Wagon Days Parade in Ketchum, and Labor Day Parade in Bellevue. The Senior Connection will finish the honors by hosting a luncheon for the Heritage Court Ladies on Friday, Aug. 4.
Geegee Lowe
Lowe was nominated by the Wood River Valley Chamber of Commerce as she not only works at the Visitors Center but manages volunteers at the Hailey Public Library book sale, the Episcopal Thrift Store and participates with the Kiwanis Club.
Lowe came to the Valley in 1976 and didn't come for the skiing, although she does ski. She stopped to visit and then stayed because of the variety of things to do here. She met her husband Robert Lowe in 1978 and was married to him until he passed in 2014. They had three children and several grandchildren to spoil. Lowe's resume spans from chinking log cabins to working for Sun Valley Company. She also ran a daycare, worked at the Idaho Mountain Express, Carousel Toy Store, Blaine County Recreation Department, Hailey Public Library and Trailing of the Sheep.
Lowe has organized the Hailey Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony for many years, an event close to her heart. She is also active with the Friends of the Hailey Public Library, promoting the love of reading. For the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, she coordinates volunteers for the numerous activities of the event. Lowe is heavily involved with the Fourth of July Parade, one of her favorite events, and Kiwanis, which is all about kids.
Lowe loves being a part of giving back. Her philosophy is “show up” and “help where you can.” She is grateful to call home “an amazing and generous community of nonprofits that create a vibrant calendar of opportunities for making a positive difference in the lives of others.”
Peggy Dean
Dean moved to Ketchum to ski on Bald Mountain. Winter sports are literally bred into her, as she was born in Yosemite National Park where her father was the winter sports director. Dean was skiing downhill at three or four years old. She married an avid skier, Howard Dean, and had two children who are also skiers.
After several ski vacations to Sun Valley, the Dean family moved here in 1978. They bought the gas station south of Ketchum and turned it into a tire and auto repair business: Dean Tire. They settled in and established their business while skiing on the weekends, of course.
Dean had a degree in education and worked as a substitute teacher. She also did the bookkeeping for their business and was active with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation while her kids were ski racing. She joined the Sun Valley Ski Club right after moving here and is still an active member.
Dean became a member of the Papoose Club and also volunteered with The Community Library, the Sun Valley Museum of Art, and the Environmental Resource Center, to name a few. She served on the boards of the Ketchum/Sun Valley Historical Society and The Community Library.
Her husband passed in 1994, but her son lives in the valley and her daughter is in Washington. There are several grandchildren to enjoy. Dean still downhill skis (“of course,” she says) but mixes it up with Nordic skate skiing. She hikes in the summer, has biked several sections of the Continental Divide Trail and “loves being in the mountains.”
One more tie between Dean and Sun Valley: her father. He was an Olympian who had competed in ski jumping and Nordic skiing in the 1928 Olympics. But Dean didn’t know until she was in college that Averell Harriman had hired him in 1936 to ski various hills around Ketchum and scout a location for the future Sun Valley ski area. His name: Charley Proctor. The mountain with the first chairlift in the world was named after him.
Becky Payne
The Carey roots of the Payne family run deep. One of Becky Payne's grandfathers, Jim Telfer, emigrated from Scotland around 1893 and by 1910 he owned land in Fish Creek. Her other grandfather, Worthington Eldredge, came north from Utah as an infant in 1892. Payne's mom grew up on the family sheep and cattle ranch in Fish Creek. Payne went to school in Carey and after graduating from Carey High School went to Boise for an accounting degree. She subsequently returned home.
Her husband, Dick Payne, also went to Carey High School. They were good friends, and after Payne got back from Boise, they became sweethearts and married in 1974. Dick hauled hay for awhile but then took over the family ranch/farm on Silver Creek, the Payne Ranch. They ran cattle for a while but then shifted their operation to focus on alfalfa. They still have the property in Fish Creek, but they live on Silver Creek with their son now running the farm. Payne put her accounting degree to good use working for Adamson’s Grocery for 42 years and also keeping the books for the ranch.
Payne has four children and six grandchildren. All of them live close enough to gather at the ranch for good times. While raising the kids, Payne was very involved with 4-H. As she says, the discipline and commitment to raising a lamb is good for a youngster. Payne also says her mother instilled a work ethic in her and her sister; she has instilled that in her family.
Payne was on the Blaine County Fair Board for many years. The annual fair in Carey is a place to showcase a wide array of skills taken on by 4-H kids, from raising livestock to canning string beans to needlepoint. She is involved at the Carey Senior Center with lunches and the exercise class. Payne says she has a good life and lives in a good community. She has demonstrated her commitment to her community and her heritage through her lifelong involvement in Carey.
Carol Eittreim
Carol Farrow Eittreim of Bellevue describes herself as all about family. She first came to the Wood River Valley from Pendleton, Oregon, in 1971 with her four children, ages 6 to 12, at the urging of her cousin. She applied and got a secretarial position with the vice-president of finance for Sun Valley Company. Her first home was a rental in Hailey and then with the construction of China Gardens she was able to buy her own home with an affordable payment.
In 1976, she married Bill Eittreim whom she had met at Sun Valley Company. Bill had one child, 6 years old, so together they were a family of seven. Eittreim left Sun Valley Company in 1977 to work for Bitterroot Realty/Property Management. The Eittreim's subsequently bought the property management division of Bitterroot and operated it until 1995. She says one wears many hats in the property management business. The year 1978 took them to Bellevue where they remodeled a house on Broadford Road, making it their home for 42 years. Eittreim has fond memories of dozens of family and friend gatherings at their beautiful home.
In 1999, a new employment venture for Bill took them to Boise where they bought and renovated a 100-year-old home close to the downtown area. They enjoyed their time in Boise but when Bill joined Carol in retirement, they had to decide if they would stay in Boise or move to where the family was. The choice was easy; move home to Bellevue.
Over the years the Eittreim's have been enthusiastic supporters/fans of all the sports the kids and seven grandkids and eight great-grandkids have been involved in. Eittreim herself is physically active in walking, hiking, yoga and biking. She says she also has ridden a good many miles on the back of a Honda Goldwing motorcycle with Bill and cousins touring the West, Mexico and one trip to Savannah, Georgia.
Eittreim is an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Hailey.
Today, Eittreim is happy to be surrounded by a myriad of activities, friends and family in Bill and her “forever” home built in 2020 on their daughter and son-in-law’s property. Eittreim's motto: "Strong women raise strong women raise strong women."
For more information on the Heritage Court or the Blaine County Historical Museum, visit bchistoricalmuseum.org. Susan Giannetino contributed to this story.
