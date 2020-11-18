Weekend storms dropped around a foot of snow on the valley floor—and up to 20 inches in the high mountain passes—meaning for many (like Garth Callaghan, pictured here in Hailey) a rude reacquaintance to their shovels and snowblowers. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday, expecting heavy snow above 6,500 feet. But winter’s not all work. For a look at recreation options—including news on Nordic trails and Sun Valley’s uphill policy—turn to Pages 4 and 5.

