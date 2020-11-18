Weekend storms dropped around a foot of snow on the valley floor—and up to 20 inches in the high mountain passes—meaning for many (like Garth Callaghan, pictured here in Hailey) a rude reacquaintance to their shovels and snowblowers. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday, expecting heavy snow above 6,500 feet. But winter’s not all work. For a look at recreation options—including news on Nordic trails and Sun Valley’s uphill policy—turn to Pages 4 and 5.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- BCSD Superintendent resigns effective immediately
- Idaho rolls back to Stage 2 as COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths rise
- Resort unveils COVID-19 safety protocols
- Not Amoosed
- East Fork house fire displaces family
- Blaine County remains at ‘critical’ COVID-19 risk
- The Roundup: Monday, Nov. 16
- The Roundup: Friday, Nov. 13
- Really, Twin Falls?
- BCSD uses federal COVID funds for staff stipends
Images
Commented
- Blue line is intimidating (60)
- Blaine County at ‘critical’ COVID-19 risk (41)
- Investigation finds East Fork water diversion unauthorized (41)
- Stop calling Americans deeply divided (40)
- Express 2020 endorsements (39)
- Ketchum enacts new coronavirus health order (39)
- What will it take, Gov. Little? (33)
- Twin Falls council shelves mask ordinance indefinitely (30)
- Ketchum: Hotel developer breached agreement (29)
- BCSD: 55 students, 20 staff are in quarantine (28)
Events Calendar
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Amid the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in the Wood River Valley, one thing has …
On March 14, the South Central Public Health District announced the first confirme…
Blaine County’s gross domestic product surpassed its mid 2000s heights in 2017 and…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In