For the third year, the Valley Kids Art & Herbalism Summer Camp will be operating in Hailey over two separate Monday-through-Friday sessions, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6-10 and July 13-17.
Herbalism educator Gabrielle Sisson is helping her mother run the camp this year. Gabrielle said, “My mother is a longtime elementary school teacher and fiber arts enthusiast who started the camp and will continue to assist me running it.”
Gabrielle added, “Our camp will focus on arts and crafts projects of all kinds including making knitting needles and learning to knit. We’ll be felting soaps, doing felted landscapes, making fairy homes, making the painting clay pinch pots, and tie-dye shirts.
“I’ll be adding some herbal projects to the mix including some wild foraging, making our own bath products and flower essences.”
Sisson, also a yoga and meditation teacher, said, “We’ll also spend some of our time exploring nature, and playing and learning games outside.”
For more details, call or text Sisson at 208-721-2371 or email her at gabriellesissonlmt@gmail.com.
