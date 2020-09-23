Around two dozen young adults from Hailey-based Flourish Foundation have worked since June to restore 30 miles of trail in the central Idaho wilderness. The group recently polished up trails in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Frank Church Wilderness and Sawtooth Wilderness, removing fallen trees and bramble as they went. “The more young people that have positive experiences in the wilderness, the more voices these places have to stand up for them,” said Noah Koski, program coordinator for the Flourish Foundation.
