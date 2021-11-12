Hailey youngsters offer a Veterans Day salute
Express photo by Willy Cook

The staff at Hailey Elementary School arranged for eight area veterans to address students Thursday morning in honor of the holiday—and the guests of honor didn’t leave empty handed. The kids presented the presenters with goodie bags and cards, like the ones seen here, thanking them for their service. (These cards, as well as the dog tags pictured, belong to Express Photographer Willy Cook—an U.S. Air Force vet—who, covering the assembly, brought the veteran contingent to nine.) “Dear veteran,” one student wrote in a card gifted to Cook, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice to our world.” Express photo by Willy Cook

